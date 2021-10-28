Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRXT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.