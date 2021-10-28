Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $54.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $57.68 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $220.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.26 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $293.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 174,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 219.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

