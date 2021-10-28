Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $8,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 111.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

