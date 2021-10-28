Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.47. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 1,845,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.