Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $25.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $104.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

KPTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,552. The stock has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 106,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

