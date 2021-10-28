Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $57,159,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTCH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 4,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,974. Latch has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

