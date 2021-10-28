Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 616,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.