Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 616,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

