Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.