Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $340.71

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.53.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

TEAM traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $414.06. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,825. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $433.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

