Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $21.03

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

