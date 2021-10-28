Analysts Set HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Price Target at $186.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.
HOCPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
HOYA stock opened at $151.69 on Monday. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.43.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
