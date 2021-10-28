Analysts Set HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Price Target at $186.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

HOCPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HOYA stock opened at $151.69 on Monday. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.43.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

