Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Newmont stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

