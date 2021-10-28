Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) PT at $30.60

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have commented on OLP shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $184,493. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,758. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

