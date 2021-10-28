Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $37.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

