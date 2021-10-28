Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2021 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.

10/13/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Barrick Gold is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABX opened at C$23.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.21. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

