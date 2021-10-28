Analyzing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and MOGU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 8.15 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.95 MOGU $73.63 million 1.19 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

MOGU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.63%. MOGU has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Farfetch.

Volatility & Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26% MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

