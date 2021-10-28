Analyzing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 132.79%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 2.10 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.17

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48% Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

Summary

Lufax beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

