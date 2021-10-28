Analyzing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Insurance and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27% American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Insurance and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $52.73, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than American International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.19 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.31 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.14 -$5.94 billion $2.52 23.23

United Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Insurance pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American International Group beats United Insurance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.