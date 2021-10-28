AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) rose 6% on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 3,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

