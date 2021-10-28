Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.