Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

