Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

