Andra AP fonden Purchases 7,800 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

