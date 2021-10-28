Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of WDC opened at $55.48 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.