Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

