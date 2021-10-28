Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $475.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $436.32 and last traded at $434.56, with a volume of 893937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.34.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.