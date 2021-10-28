APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

APA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 10,169,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

