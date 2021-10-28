Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 138,397 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth $18,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

