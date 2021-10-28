Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 313,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Apple by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 60,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

