Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. 1,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

