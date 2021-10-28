Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

