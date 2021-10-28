ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.77. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 87,295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,060 shares of company stock worth $227,474. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.