ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.77. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 87,295 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,060 shares of company stock worth $227,474. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.