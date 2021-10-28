Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

