Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Ardea Resources
