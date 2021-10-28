Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

