Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.47.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

