Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 7139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

