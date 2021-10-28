Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $504.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.90 million and the highest is $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

