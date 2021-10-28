Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

ARGO opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

