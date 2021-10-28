Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $3.42-3.58 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $3.420-$3.580 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.