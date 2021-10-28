Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 0.3%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 11,811 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

