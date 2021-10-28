ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Up 16,718.5% in October

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 16,718.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

