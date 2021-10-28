Assetmark Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $383.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

