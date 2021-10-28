Assetmark Inc. Acquires 710,845 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 354.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,845 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $30.68.

