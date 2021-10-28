Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 574,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter.

BBRE stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18.

