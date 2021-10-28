Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

