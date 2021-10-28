Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.56% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

BBMC stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.

