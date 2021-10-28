Assetmark Inc. Buys 475,331 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6,013.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

