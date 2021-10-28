Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $23,295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

