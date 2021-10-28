Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.21% of The Timken worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

